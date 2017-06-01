Tyler man pleads guilty in drug conspiracy

58-year-old Saleem Jeffer Jiwani has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances and being involved in monetary exchanges pertaining to the distribution.

The Tyler native entered his plea on Wednesday after being caught by a joint investigation by the U.S. Drug Administration, Plano Police Department, Internal Revenue Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and Smith County Sheriff's Office.

According to the court proceedings, Jiwani and the other defendants involved in the case conspired to distribute synthetic drugs at two retail locations in East Texas.

The establishments involved were the Minute Stop/Valero Gas Station at 11874 Highway 64 West in Tyler and Ashes Smokes and Tattoos on 1428 Avenue K in Plano.

Jiwani will now serve up to 20 years in federal prison.

The exact sentence will be prescribed at the sentencing hearing that is yet to be scheduled.

