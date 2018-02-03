KYTX
Close

Tyler man robbed at ATM machine, suspect arrested

KYTX 2:56 PM. CST February 03, 2018

A man was arrested just 13 minutes after allegedly robbing an ATM customer at a Capital One Bank parking lot, according to Tyler Police.

 

Early on the morning of Sat. Feb 3., the customer told police a white male held him up at gunpoint at 4321 Copeland Road.

 

Police said the man had been seen running into the trails of Rose Rudman Park and later sitting at a picnic table by the playground south of Shiloh Road. 

 

Skyler Driessen of Tyler was arrested, charged with aggravated robbery and booked into Smith County Jail.

© 2018 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories