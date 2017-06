TYLER - A 25-year-old Tyler man started an eight-year prison sentence after his guilty plea and sentencing hearing in the 241st District Court.

Deaveron Rankin Dean, was arrested by the Tyler Police Department on April 15 aftera pursuit following his attempt to fraudulently return items to the customer service desk at the Walmart on 5050 Troup Highway.

© 2017 KYTX-TV