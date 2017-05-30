Tyler man survives Longview flooding unharmed

LONGVIEW - Parts of Longview were torn apart after an EF-1 tornado touched down in the city. Longview was engulfed in hard rain, fierce winds and Jesse Rider was trying to make it home safely to Tyler.

"Every street I started up, either a tree was in the street or a power line was down," Rider said.

He described his experience being in the storm to be a 'nightmare'. The weather while on the road was unbearable. Rider was on Boyd street when he said it seemed as if a river was rushing fast in his direction. Within minutes, he said flood waters carried him while he was inside his truck.

Rider is 81 years old and doesn't know how to swim. However, he credited his survival instincts to teach him how to at that moment. As soon as he escaped, his truck was swallowed up by the flood. Rider described himself to be a person of determination.

"I wasn't going to go out with no water flowing through a truck," Rider chuckled.

His truck was considered to be a total loss, but Rider said it can be replaced. He expressed how humble he is to share his story. Rider only sustained a few minor injuries from the incident, but he couldn't help but smile while talking to CBS 19.

"Life is too short to look at any other way," Rider said.

Experts advised if one is ever in a situation similar to Rider's, abandon the vehicle and search for higher ground. As for Rider, he said he's ecstatic to be alive at 81 after that.

