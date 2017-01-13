Officer Ryan Gummer

UPDATE: The motorcycle officer injured Thursday night is Ryan Gummer. Gummer suffered injuries to his shoulder and wrist.

Gunner joined the Tyler Police Department in 2009 and has been in the traffic division since 2010.

PREVIOUS:

A Tyler motorcycle police officer suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle wreck Thursday night in the 4400 block of Troup Highway.

According to a preliminary crash report, the motorcycle officer was on duty traveling in the center lane southbound on Troup Highway and had turned his attention to a vehicle that made a U-turn in front of him. As he turned his attention back to the front, he realized too late that the car in front of him had stopped because of tree debris blocking the lane.

The officer was not able to stop in time and rear-ended the vehicle. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

