Tyler Motorcycle Police officer involved in traffic accident, Thursday night.
Emergency crews are responding to 4400 Troup Highway to a two-vehicle accident near River Oaks Apartments.
Officer was traveling behind a car that made a U-turn to avoid hitting debris in the road. With little time to react the officer then crashed into the debris in the road that fell out of a truck.
Officer suffered minor injuries.
This story is developing, and CBS 19 has a crew on the scene.
