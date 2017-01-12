KYTX
Tyler Police Motorcycle officer involved in traffic accident

KYTX 6:55 PM. CST January 12, 2017

Tyler Motorcycle Police officer involved in traffic accident, Thursday night.

Emergency crews are responding to 4400 Troup Highway to a two-vehicle accident near River Oaks Apartments.
 
Officer was traveling behind a car that made a U-turn to avoid hitting debris in the road. With little time to react the officer then crashed into the debris in the road that fell out of a truck.
 
Officer suffered minor injuries.
 
This story is developing, and CBS 19 has a crew on the scene.
 

