Tyler Museum of Art begins dog photography exhibit

TYLER - The Tyler Museum of Art is featuring a special exhibit for dog lovers.

The exhibit is called best friends two, the dog as subject in fine art photography.

Museum curators tell us they are partnering with the SPCA of East Texas. The exhibition features thirty-one well-respected photographers, with dogs in unique photos.

"It's a family exhibit that is also serving as a fundraiser for SPCA," Caleb Bell.

The show opens tomorrow and ends on March 25th. Families are welcomed and you can also make donations to help the SPCA OF East Texas.





© 2018 KYTX-TV