Tyler officials react to EPA filings

City officials in Tyler are reacting to EPA allegations that accuse the city of failing to maintain its water sewage system for several years.

According to Tyler Mayor Martin Heines, there is no end to “the intrusiveness of the EPA into the business of the city.”

A press release issued Tuesday by the EPA cites multiple sanitary sewer water overflows dating all the way back to 2005.

In the statement, the EPA also says that many of the sanitary sewer overflows “occurred in low-income and minority communities.”

Mayor Heines says statement was misleading and nothing more than “salacious innuendo with no basis in fact.”

Heines says the city is already in the process of making improvement city wide and that because many of the overflows are caused by grease build up in pipes, it made sense to start repairing pipes in areas where restaurants are more concentrated.

He also said that the issue does not affect drinking water and citizens should no reason to be concerned.

“We are not concerned with meeting those deadlines whatsoever,” said Heines.

