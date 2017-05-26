Tyler Police Department steps up effort to find drunk drivers with a 'no refusal' holiday weekend

TYLER - The Tyler Police Department is urging the public to not drink and drive and to wear they seat belts Memorial Day Weekend.

Police will be increasing their efforts to find drunk drivers and unrestrained vehicle occupants as part of an effort known as non refusal weekend.

A driver suspected of drinking and driving will be asked to voluntarily submit to a breath or blood test to determine their blood alcohol content. Officers will obtain a search warrant from a judge to have their blood drawn by a nurse at the Smith County Jail if a driver refuses to take a breathalyzer test.

The Tyler Police Department will received additional funding through a state grant to enforce the no refusal weekend.

According to the department, enforcement detail will start on Friday afternoon and continue through Monday.

