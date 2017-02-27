Tyler Police: Driver of ice cream truck injured in hit and run crash

TYLER - Police are searching for two men who struck an ice cream truck, and fled the scene.

Police responded to the intersection of N. Palace and Nutbush Street in reference to a crash where two men ran from a vehicle with guns after striking an Ice Cream truck.

Officers were told that a blue Ford, Crown Victoria , 4-door sedan, was traveling eastbound on Nutbush at a high rate of speed, due to being chased by a silver SUV. The Ford ran the stop sign at Palace and struck an Ice Cream truck traveling northbound on N. Palace.





Two men jumped from the Ford with guns and ran into the neighborhood failing to stay at the scene of the crash. The SUV was driven by a Hispanic male that then attempted to run over the two black males.

A patrol officer spotted the SUV suspect vehicle in North Tyler a short time later but was unable to locate it when it evaded the officer.

The driver of the Ice Cream truck was a 45 year-old woman who was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers located narcotics in and around the Ford Crown Victoria.

Investigators responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

