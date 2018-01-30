Tyler police improve community relations

Tyler Police Department

TYLER - It was the second time Tyler Police Department went door-to-door in a Tyler neighborhood.

Officers were reaching out to people, asking what they could do for them.

Authorities created opportunity for their community members to tell police about concerns, whether it was a police matter or not.

One of the issues brought up was homelessness. It is an issue that people in the Azalea district have noticed.

TPD are hoping to reach out to those people in the neighborhoods and put them in contact with services that can help them.

Services and organizations like the Salvation Army, PATH, any local churches who feed the hungry, and more are available to those in the area.

The goal with the Enhanced Community Outreach Program is to bring the police and community closer together. The Tyler Police Department want the officers to be approachable to people, to make it easier to bring them their concerns.

If you have a concern or issue that you would like them to hear you can call the Community Response Unit at 903-533-2012.

© 2018 KYTX-TV