Tyler Police investigate latest game room hold-up

TYLER - Police are investigating the latest in a string of game room robberies.

On December 28, 2016 at 11:36 p.m. Tyler Police Department responded to the Game Room located at 1515 S. Vine Street in reference to an aggravated robbery.

The female clerk reported that she had been robbed at gunpoint by a Hispanic male approximately 5'10 and heavy build. She advised the suspect was wearing a face mask, hooded shirt and shorts.

The suspect left the business on foot with an un-disclosed amount of currency. There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler Crimestoppers at 597-2833.

(© 2016 KYTX)