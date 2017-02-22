Tyler police investigating overnight fight at apartment complex

Picture from Twitter

TYLER - Police are investigating an incident at a local apartment complex after video surfaced overnight on social media.

According to Public Information Officer Don Martin, several college-age girls started fighting at the Reserve Apartments Tuesday night, and some non life-threatening injuries were reported.

A twitter video captured part of the fight. (Warning, the video contains graphic content and may not be suitable for all audiences).

The investigation is ongoing as police work to identify those involved, and no charges have yet been filed.

This story is developing and updates will be made as new information becomes available.

