Tyler Police: Juvenile in custody for public lewdness

TYLER - A 12-year-old is in custody accused of inappropriate conduct with females in the area of Lindsey and College.

On January 30, 2017, Tyler Police Officers received a report from a victim who said she was groped by a young black male in the 500 block of Lindsey Ln.

The woman reported that the black male approached her while she was working in the yard and began talking to her. As she was about to leave the residence, the suspect hugged and touched her inappropriately. The suspect then ran away.

Tyler Police Detectives working the case identified the suspect as a 12 year old juvenile. On February 2, he was taken into custody and processed into the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center on a charge of public lewdness.

(© 2017 KYTX)