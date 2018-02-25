KYTX
Tyler Police looking for gas station robbery suspect

Stephanie Esquivel, KYTX 8:17 AM. CST February 25, 2018

TYLER - Tyler police said on Sunday they are looking for a gas station robbery suspect.

Investigators said on Sunday morning, a man walked into the Valero on the 5100 block of Old Jacksonville, pulled out a gun and demanded money. 

 In a press release, a spokesperson said the man left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was wearing blue pants, a grey jacket and red hat. 

If anyone has information regarding this case, they are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.
 
 

