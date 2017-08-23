Tyler Police recieves life saving grant

Tyler Police Department

Tyler Police will receive $300,000 worth of opioid overdose injectors after the Tyler City Council approved acceptance of a grant from the Kaléo Pharmaceutical Company for 75 boxes of Naloxone HCl injectors.

EVZIO is an FDA-approved naloxone product that is specially made for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose as manifested by respiratory and/or central nervous system depression.

Assistant Police Chief Rusty Jacks says "This easy-to-use equipment allows our officers to implement possible life saving measures to themselves or patients they encounter in the field before medical help arrives."

The grant allows the Tyler Police Department to start training their officers and design deployment and usage protocols to improve its life saving responses to the City of Tyler.

"We are honored to support the outstanding efforts of the first responder community to help save the lives of those who are experiencing an opioid overdose," said T. Spencer Williamson, CEO of Kaléo.

