Tyler Police searcing for suspects behind convenience store robbery

TYLER - A Tyler convenience store was robbed at gunpoint overnight.

It happened after 10 p.m. Thursday night at the Food Fast store at 1516 S. Vine Avenue. The store clerk told Tyler Police a man wearing a black mask on his face walked into the store with a gun and demanded money. The clerk described him as a black male, about 6' tall, thin build. The clerk gave the robber the cash register drawer, which contained an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect fled the scene with the drawer.

Witnesses say another man waited outside the store with a shotgun while the robbery was happening. They described that suspect to be a black male, 5'05", thin build, and believed to be in his early 20's. Both men were dressed in black hoodies, blue jeans, black masks, and ran away from the store, but another witness told police they got into a tan colored car.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

