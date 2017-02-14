Tyler Police: Social media sale results in armed robbery

Terryaun Rodgers and Keelan Smith (Tyler Police)

TYLER - Police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery in Tyler.

29-year-old Keelan Rashod Smith, and 32-year-old Terryaun Lamar Rodgers, posted a vehicle for sale on social media.

The victim made contact with the suspects, and agreed to meet them at 3:00 a.m. in Tyler to complete the sale.

When the victim arrived the suspects displayed firearms and took the victim's money.

Anyone with information that can assist law enforcement in locating these suspects is urged to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler/Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF

