TYLER - In early December, Tyler fraud investigators began an investigation in to a credit card abuse, where a stolen credit card was used to rent a room at a hotel located at 69 North and Loop 323.

Upon the initial contact with the suspects of the credit card abuse, investigators discovered that two young females under the age of 18 and from Dallas were being trafficked for prostitution by two older black males.

Upon completion of the investigation, investigators obtained warrants on James Ray Ellis, 21, of Addison, Texas.

He was charged with Trafficking of persons Under the Age of 18 (1st degree felony), Sexual Assault of a Child (1st degree felony), Possession of Marijuana and Fraud. Total bond $355,500.

Quintus Kentrell Blaylock, age 24, of Tyler, was also arrested. He was charged with Trafficking of persons Under the Age of 18 (1st degree felony) and Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact (2nd degree felony). Total bond $350,000.

The two female juveniles were transported back to the Dallas area on a Directive to Apprehend by the juvenile courts.

