Tyler Police talk emergency preparedness after Manchester bombing

TYLER - At least 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing attack in Manchester Monday. It happened after an Ariana Grande concert.

Police identified the suicide bomber as Salman Abedi. He arrived at the venue, then detonated his explosives near an entrance. The bomb exploded shortly after Grande left the stage.

Tyler Police said any city is cable of being attacked, and they are ready and equipped to handle it.

"We have a goal and a mission to do, and that goal is to take care of the active threat immediately,” said Tyler Police Department spokesperson Don Martin.

He said he's confident his team is prepared for an emergency.

As an example, he brought up an active shooter situation at UT Tyler from earlier in 2016. While it turned out to be a false alarm, Martin said Smith County was ready to handle it.

"All first responders from all agencies immediately responded from the college police, to SWAT, to Smith County to DPS,” he said.

Tyler received the same emergency preparedness training as larger cities, including SWAT training.

"You're dealing with a professional police department that's 194 strong,” Martin said. “We have all the capabilities of doing things that a very large police department does."

In response to the Manchester bombing, Martin gave a few tips for parents dropping off their kids at any large social gathering.

First, have a designated meet up spot.

"If you're dropping them off for the event and you're coming back to pick them up, then that's where you need to meet them. Especially if you're dealing with a large venue of any type," Martin said.

If you do find yourself in an emergency situation, Martin said to remain calm. The calmer you can be, the more apt you're able to get out of the situation.

Another tip: move away from the incident.

"Everybody goes towards the incident. Let's say there's a school fight. Everyone goes towards it,” Martin said. "You should do just the opposite."

Make sure to carry some form of ID on you, and finally, take video if you feel safe enough to do so.

"If it's captured, then there could be valuable stuff on there that we need to make part of the case,” he said.

Reflecting on his time serving Smith County, Martin said he's fortunate with the cards he's been dealt.

"We're just thankful that we live in a community where it really hasn't struck us yet,” Martin said.

Tyler psychologist Wilson Renfroe said this is the time to speak to your children.

“This is a good talking point, a good learning moment right now, to look at boundaries and look at things that can happen,” Renfroe said.

He said it’s not just catastrophic events parents should discuss, but also the news of the day to prevent kids from feeling sheltered from reality.

