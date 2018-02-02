Tyler Public Library hosts Black history film collection

TYLER - The Tyler Public Library is excited to announce a film series for Black History Month.

Every Friday at four, the library will show a film in the auditorium.

This is part of the G. Williams Jones Film and Video Collection. SMU donated the collection and each movie shows Tyler life in the 1930's and 40's.

"It's our history and our culture,” Tyler Public Library Reference Librarian Connie Greer says.” We need to know about it and continue to learn from our past.”

The library also is featuring the Ella Reid Library Collection. Reid was the founder of the only Black library that was in Tyler, from 1942 to 1961.



Back then, Ella Reid ran the only library African-Americans could visit. The library is featuring the more than 100 book exhibit on the second floor.

