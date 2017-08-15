TYLER - Tuesday, August 14, is National Relaxation Day, but you don't have to wait once a year to find a place in Tyler to relax and mediate for free, instead, visit the Tyler Public Library.

Every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., the library hosts an hour-long meditation session for adults.

“We have it on the third-floor tree house room. It's a great environment and that one whole wall is all windows and it's a really quiet space,” said Connie Greer, a spokesperson for the Tyler Public Library. “It's for relaxation, for inner peace, and inner health. A lot of our programs promote that.”

You do not have to be a member to attend, everyone is welcome.

Call the Tyler Public Library at 903-593-7323 or visit their website to learn about other free programs.

