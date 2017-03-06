Tyler Rose Queen reads to kids for Read Across America celebration

TYLER - In celebration of one of the country's most beloved authors, kids from around Tyler were treated to a special event on Monday.

Tyler's Sylvan Learning Center partnered with the National Education Association's Read Across America program to help encourage kids to read.

This year's Tyler Rose Queen, Emily Kaye Evans, guest hosted the event and read aloud from Dr. Seuss' classic, "Horton Hears a Who."

Evans said events like these are a great way to get children involved.

"I feel like it's great for kids to be able to share the experience and feel like they're a part of it too," Evans said.

Studies show that children who are encouraged to read usually do better in school and later on in life.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of Read Across America day, which celebrates in honor of Dr. Seuss' birthday on March 2nd.

