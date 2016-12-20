Tyler Salvation Army asking for help amid donation deficit

Salvation Army red kettle (KYTX)

TYLER - The Salvation Army has reportedly seen a 40 percent spike in online gifts this week – a spike that comes after Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliot’s “Kettle Hop” Sunday night.

Salvation Army says donations are up 41% from last week. Numbers are for online only. They still are counting storefront bucket donations. https://t.co/9wuvMGvqn0 — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 20, 2016

Despite several donations credited to Zeke’s gesture, The Salvation Army of Tyler is still behind on its $400,000 Red Kettle fundraising goal.

As of Tuesday evening, the organization had raised $32,000 less than it had at the same time last year.

The Salvation Army of Tyler released a statement Monday, which reads in part:

“We are so grateful for Smith County and their support of our mission and ministry, and raising this much money is no small feat. The monies raised go back into our programs and services, and when we don’t raise the money we need to support those programs and services, cut-backs will need to be made, and those cut-backs will potentially affect many in need in our community.”

Jennifer Reichenbacher knows firsthand the impact of the Salvation Army.

In October 2015, her children were taken into CPS custody due to her drug use.

Reichenbacher entered the Salvation Army’s Reconnect drug and alcohol rehab program on January 12, 2016. She said she has been sober since.

“My biggest hope going forward would be to have my children back with me and be the mother they deserve,” said Reichenbacher.

After completing Reconnect, she spent several months in a ‘sober living’ house. Reichenbacher returned to the Salvation Army lodge Tuesday in order to save money.

She's saving up to have a house ready when she regains custody of her children in April.

It’s all possible, Reichenbacher said, thanks to the Salvation Army, which she also credits with bringing her to God.

“They build your character,” she said.

But the organization, like so many others across East Texas, can't do it alone.

The United Way of Smith County supports over 30 local programs focused on education, health, financial stability and crisis intervention. It’s all made possible by private donors.

“As the holidays come around, people's expenses become tighter,” said Alex Collins, Development Director for the non-profit.



Collins said the United Way has seen holiday giving decrease a bit in recent years.

“There's more people in need in the community, but there's fewer people who want to get involved,” he said. “Even if you don't feel like you have a lot to give financially, consider giving a little bit.”



Collins also urged doing your homework – much like the United Way does – to make sure your money is used efficiently.

