Tyler Salvation Army collects fans for families in need

System.Object

The heat and humidity can be a dangerous combination heading into what is expected to be the hottest week in East Texas so far. The Salvation Army has turned down dozens of families in need of fans to keep cool because they are out of supply.

The 10th annual "Beat the Heat" fan drive starts on June 15 and goes through the end of the month.

Aida Luna with the Salvation Army said the goal is to collect 600 fans, up from 478 from last year.

"July and August. I know those are going to be the hottest, and almost everybody that walks in this door will be requesting a fan," Luna said.

Out of the 200 people or so that come in the doors every month, Luna said two thirds of them ask for fans, and that number goes up as the heat rises.

"As long as we've got some fans that have been donated, we're able to help those families," she said.

Luna said these donated fans help the senior citizen community - and can even save a life.

"Sometimes a fan is all you have," said Kevin Braly with East Texas Refrigeration.

The company has partnered with the fan drive since the first year. Between what the company donates and what the community brings in, they bring in several hundred fans.



For those who have an AC unit and don't want to end up shelling out money to replace it this summer, Braly said it's time to do a routine maintenance check.

"Air conditioning units go out in Texas every single day," he said.

AC units accumulate dust and dirt throughout the year, making it less efficient and costing you more on your utility bill.

Braly said the easiest thing you can do is check your filter each month. Also, make sure you call a professional for AC maintenance - if you can - in the spring and fall.



You can drop off fans any time before Thursday at the Salvation Army in Tyler. Monetary donations are acceptable, too.

Boxed fans can be dropped off at the Neighborhood Walmart at 5976 Old Jacksonville Highway from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. On Friday, you can drop of fans at Atwoods from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday at Lowe's on South Broadway from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

© 2017 KYTX-TV