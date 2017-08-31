Tyler Salvation Army feeds Harvey evacuees

Kitchen doors swung open for the more than 1800 flood evacuees who have made their way to Tyler.

Enjoying a warm meal with her family, Alice said she is just happy her kids are safe.

“People treating us really good and they gave us what we actually needed,” Alice said.

Robert Parker with Tyler Salvation Army prepared the gymnasium with enough tables and chairs to feed anyone who walked through the door.

“We aren’t 100% sure what the number will be but we are prepared to serve anyone who needs help.”

The Salvation Army said that it will keep its doors open for any evacuee looking for a place to stay.

