Tyler to host first Food Truck Rally in downtown

Photo Courtesy Sarah A. Miller, Tyler Paper

TYLER - The City of Tyler will host the first Food Truck Rally in Downtown on March 10, 2018, during the monthly Hit the Bricks event that happens every second Saturday of each month.

Tyler plans to have the food trucks parked on the square beginning at 11 a.m., and among the participating trucks are: Café 1948, Wienerland, Say Cheese Tyler, Dutch Lady, and Kona Ice of East Texas.

There is no charge to attend the event that is open to the public, and people are encouraged to take their picnic blankets and pop chairs with them to the rally.

Several Downtown businesses will host other events will be happening that day, including art events, live music, shopping, and more.

For a full list of Hit the Bricks events go VisitTyler.com/SecondSaturday or find the event on Facebook.

