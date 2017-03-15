Tyler transgender community reacts to Senate bathroom bill

Lawmakers in Austin voted to tentatively approve Senate Bill 6 Tuesday which would require individuals to use the bathroom corresponding to the gender printed on a person’s birth certificate.

Wyatt Almeida, leader of the Tyler Transgender Support Group, says that the law’s impact will be widespread across East Texas.

“I had no idea there was this many of us in Tyler,” Almeida said.

Advocates of the bill say the law is meant to protect all Texans but Almeida says it has the opposite effect.

“I had short hair and had on a long sleeve like button up shirt and used the woman’s restroom, and somebody called the police,” Almeida said.

The bill now moves to the House where it’s future remains uncertain.

