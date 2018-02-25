Tyler Urban Foresters plant 50 trees at Tyler Regional Pounds Airport

TYLER - Volunteers are working to beautify Tyler, with new trees at the airport. People came out to Tyler Pounds Regional Airport to plant 50 trees.

This is part of the Tyler trees campaign. During the year the organization will have four events to plants hundreds of trees across the city.

We spoke to organizers who tell us planting trees helps to improve our environment.

“It's great to plant trees to beautify Tyler,” Organizer Cody Goldman says.”As we develop Tyler as we need to put more back into the environment.”

They planted 18 different species at the airport. If you would like to help plant trees, their next event IS Monday at Tyler Junior College.

