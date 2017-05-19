Due to low disinfection residuals, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Tyler (PWS 2120004) public water system to notify all customers within the area bounded by Claude Street to the north, West Houston Street to the south, Vine Avenue to the east and South Peach Avenue to the west to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

Tyler Water Utilities is currently investigating the cause of the low residual reading and is moving water supply with compliant residual levels from other parts of the system to the area through line flushing. This is expected to bring residuals back to recommended levels. Crews will be working around the clock to resolve this issue.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Each residential customer within the affected, specified area will receive a case of water from Tyler Water Utilities on their doorstep. If water is needed immediately, cases will be available at the City University parking lot located behind City Hall at 212 N. Border Ave. Distribution will be between 7 and 9 p.m.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Kevin Hukill at (903) 939-8716

