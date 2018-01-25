Tyler woman arrested, aggravated assault, injury

SMITH COUNTY - Natasha Woods, a 30-year-old Tyler woman, was arrested for various charges on Wednesday.
According to the Smith County Jail, Woods is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with bodily injury and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Woods is being held on a bond amount totaling $92,500.
