Tyler woman arrested, aggravated assault, injury

SMITH COUNTY - Natasha Woods, a 30-year-old Tyler woman, was arrested for various charges on Wednesday.

According to the Smith County Jail, Woods is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with bodily injury and resisting arrest, search or transport.

Woods is being held on a bond amount totaling $92,500.

