Tylerites celebrate 31st MLK march

KYTX 5:21 PM. CST January 16, 2017

TYLER - Nearly 1,000 people turned out for the 31st MLK Celebration in Tyler on Monday.  

Guest speaker for the event was Rev Mittie Muse Jr. of Ebenezer A.M.E. Church

 

