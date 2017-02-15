UPDATE: Arrests made in 'social media sale' armed robbery, one suspect still at large

Terryaun Rodgers and Keelan Smith (Tyler Police)

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a armed robbery of an individual on the pretense of selling a car on social media.

A Crime Stoppers tip led to Keelan Rashod Smith's arrest by the U.S. Marshal's Service Joint East Texas Fugitive Task force. He is in the Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Harley Dee Linton and Kendrick Shaun Warfield have also been arrested in connection with this crime. They are in the Smith County Jail each on a $150,000 bond.

Police are still looking for Terryaun Lamar Rodgers.

Anyone with information that can assist law enforcement in locating these suspects is urged to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler/Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-CUFF.

PREVIOUS STORY

TYLER - Police are looking for two suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery in Tyler.

29-year-old Keelan Rashod Smith, and 32-year-old Terryaun Lamar Rodgers, posted a vehicle for sale on social media.

The victim made contact with the suspects, and agreed to meet them at 3:00 a.m. in Tyler to complete the sale.

When the victim arrived the suspects displayed firearms and took the victim's money.

