UPDATE: Electrical issue prompted KC-Longview campus evacuation

UPDATE: According to the Longview Fire Department, an electrical issue prompted the evacuation of the Hendrix building on the Kilgore College-Longview campus Monday morning.

All staff, faculty and students have returned to the building and classes have resumed as scheduled.

LONGVIEW - A small fire broke out in the Hendrix building on the Kilgore College-Longview campus Monday morning, according to a tweet sent by Kilgore College.

No word on what started the fire or its exact location. Everyone was safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The Longview Fire Department is investigating.

Classes in the Longview-North Building have not been affected. Those classes will meet as scheduled.

