UPDATE: Lightning likely cause of early-morning garage fire in Flint

SMITH COUNTY - UPDATE: According to the homeowners, around 7 a.m. Thursday morning they heard lightning strike close by and soon afterward noticed the garage on fire.

Fire crews quickly responded and contained the fire to just the garage and attic, but both are heavily damaged. The roof will need to be replaced, and some smoke damage occurred inside the home.

No one was injured.

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal, lightning is likely the cause, but the investigation is still underway.

PREVIOUS - Smith County firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in the 11,000 block of Sandstone Circle. This is in the Flint area. There are reports the garage of the home caught fire.

Details are limited at this time, but we have a crew headed to the scene. We'll pass along any details as we get them.

