UPDATE: School crosswalk to be installed at New Copeland, Shiloh Road intersection on Sunday

TYLER - An update to a story we first brought you in February.

The City of Tyler has announced it will be installing a school crosswalk at the intersection of Shiloh Road and New Copland Road on Sunday between 4:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.





In February, CBS19's Taeler DeHaes spoke to Michael Wright, who volunteers there every day to help the students because there was no crosswalk. He's been doing this for seven months.

"Something needs to be officially done, because there may be a time when I'm not going to be here and who can help out," he said.

In a statement from the City of Tyler's Traffic Engineering Department, discussion of a crosswalk at this specific intersection is nothing new.

Traffic, Planning and Development Services have been working with Cumberland Academy (CA) on this particular crosswalk and other CA generated pedestrian issues for years. Traffic has offered to train crossing guards, supplied by CA, free of charge. This offer was initially rejected by CA for years. Partially due to CA's new pre-school care facility, CA has recently agreed to participate and pay for the installation of this crosswalk. Once CA crossing guards are trained, a crosswalk will be installed. CA crossing guards will not be COT employees. Installing a mid-block crosswalk for elementary students without trained adult crossing guards is inherently unsafe. It is typical for developers, in this case CA, to pay for "improvements" resulting from their negative impact on traffic.

A spokesperson for the city said it costs around $200 per person for crossing guard training, and that training would be covered by the city.

CBS19 reached out to Cumberland Academy multiple times, but they never responded.

During the installation, the City of Tyler says to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

