UPDATE: Sentence to be issued Thursday for Gilmer man who killed two Harmony teens

UPSHUR COUNTY - UPDATE: Witness statements have concluded in the sentencing hearing for 23-year-old Robert Frazier and the judge will announce a decision Thursday.

A Gilmer man could face up to 30 years behind bars, after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter and assault in a wreck he caused that killed two Harmony teens in 2016.

People who knew 17-year-old Bailee Russel and 19-year-old Hailey Johnson filled the court room, and the sound of families sniffing and people trying to hold in their tears echoed through out the room as the attorney questioned the two teens who survived the fatal crash.

23 year-old-Robert Fraizer said he's guilty for intoxication manslaughter and assault.

DPS said he crashed his car head-on, killing Bailee and Hailey, and confirmed that his blood level at the time was .10.

Frazier could face up to 30 years behind bars.

Tim Russell, Bailee's father was there for the whole trial.

He didn't wish to speak on camera, but told CBS19 he'll talk after the sentencing.

