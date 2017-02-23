UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing man last seen in Springtown

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled for 68-year-old Wesley Don Reid.

No further information is available at this time.

PREVIOUS

Authorities are looking for a Springtown resident who went missing Wednesday.

Wesley Don Reid, 68, was last seen early Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. in Springtown. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, with gray hair and gray eyes, and was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Reid drives a black 2013 Dodge Ram. The truck has Texas license plate E3G7DV and a Vietnam sticker on the passenger side of the truck bed.

He suffers from a cognitive disorder and authorities believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Please contact the Parker County Sheriff's Office at 817-596-3131 with any information about Reid's whereabouts.

