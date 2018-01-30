KYTX
Close

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Meridian senior

Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 9:44 AM. CST January 30, 2018

BOSQUE COUNTY - The Silver Alert for Sandra Sherrill has been discontinued and no further information is available at this time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Officers from the Meridian Police Department are looking for 74-year-old Sandra Sherill, a senior missing since 6 p.m. Monday. 

According to authorities, Sherill was last seen in Meridian, Texas, driving a white Ford F-150 with the Texas license plate 5LCG. 

Sherill is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and police believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding this missing senior, call the Bosque County Sheriff's Office at 254-435-2363. 

© 2018 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories