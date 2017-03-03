UPDATE: TISD releases statement on spoofing attack

UPDATE: The Tyler Independent School District responded to our request for information and has sent the following statement:

We recently discovered that our school district was the victim of an email spoofing attack on March 1, 2017, by an individual pretending to be our Superintendent. A request was made for all 2016 Tyler ISD employee W-2 information. Unfortunately, copies of all 2016 employee W¬2 forms were provided before we discovered that the request was made from a fraudulent account by someone using the name and an email address that appeared to be from our Superintendent. We discovered the fraudulent nature of the request on March 1, 2017 and have been working tirelessly to investigate and to mitigate the impact of the attack. As part of our response, we are putting in place resources to protect those who may be impacted, and will be providing written notice to impacted individuals in the near future along with access to free credit monitoring and restoration services.

We have a reporter working on the story and will continue to post updates on this developing story.

PREVIOUS

TYLER - TISD employees were notified Friday of an email spoofing attack earlier in the week.

According to the notice, sent by email, an individual pretending to be the Superintendent emailed the district asking for 2016 Tyler ISD employee W-2 information. Those records were provided before the email was discovered to be fraudulent in nature.

This affects employees who were employed in 2016. It does not impact those who started in 2017.

TISD is investigating the incident and has notified all employees in the email of actions to take if affected by the attack, including:

Filing 2016 return as soon as possible

Identity protection and credit monitoring

CBS19 has reached out to TISD for more information and is awaiting a response.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS19 for updates.

(© 2017 KYTX)