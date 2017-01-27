UPDATE: City of Tyler officials have responded to the Tyler NAACP, which has said it will ask for an apology on behalf of Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams.

Williams was briefly detained on Jan. 11 after police responded to a call about a suspicious person.

The NAACP will hold a press conference at 6 p.m. Friday in the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Building’s Genecov Room.

“What we plan to do is show the video from the dash cams, and play the audio of the police call, and let people hear them,” said NAACP head Cedrick Granberry. “And then we will issue a statement on how we think things were handled.”

That will include a request for a formal, public apology.

We will state that a public apology is in order for the city to give to Mr. Williams,” Granberry said.

CITY RESPONDS

Tyler officials say they’ve reviewed all the tapes and believe that the incident - which ended peacefully and with no arrest - wasn’t handled improperly. And they add that the matter had been addressed last week with a community meeting.

“Tyler Police officers followed proper response procedures,” said Police Chief Jimmy Toler. “But there are always opportunities for us to learn and improve from our experiences.”

Two council members involved in last week’s meeting said they though the problem was solved, and are surprised to see it brought back up.

“We had the city, county, Tyler ISD, we had NAACP and Tyler race relation board and black elected officials - past and present - at that meeting,” Councilman Ed Moore said. “What better group can you have to talk about a situation like that, and have it resolved? What happened last Friday night has never happened in this city, and all of a sudden, it’s gone.”

Councilman Darryl Bowdre said that meeting was a good faith effort to resolve issues diplomatically.

The group reviewed the video and voiced concerns over how it was handled. They then agreed to set up quarterly meetings with between the Tyler Police Department, upper city management staff and with the NAACP to keep an open dialogue moving into the future.

“We did talk to the police about their policies and procedures, and I think they saw our points,” Bowdre said. “I thought they accommodated all of our questions and concerns. I told the NAACP president that they had to do what they thought they had to do, but I don’t agree with them on it. I don’t think city or police owe an apology for doing their job.”

WILLIAMS STOPPED

Williams was in town on Jan. 11 to attend the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award banquet. After a homeowner called about a suspicious person behind his home, officers questioned Williams in the parking lot of the Courtyard Marriott. Though the incident ended with officers releasing Williams, the former University of Texas running back later questioned the encounter on a radio program in Austin.

“It was the middle of the day in the parking lot in the hotel,” Williams said on KLBJ 93.7 on Wednesday. “They had me put my hands behind my back. They didn’t cuff me. They had me take everything out of my pockets and they started questioning me. I started to get upset. They told me to calm down. I said you don’t know what it’s like to be a black man, and it’s not the first time (police have stopped me for no reason).”

Tyler police later released dash cam and body cam footage of the incident, which comported with Williams’ description. At the same time, they said the stop was lawful and respectful.

“They were stopping a person that was in an area that is not generally open to the public for normal use (who was) acting in a suspicious manner,” said Don Martin, public information officer for the Tyler Police Department. “If (an officer) has reasonable cause to contact you and you’re acting in some type of manner that is suspicious … (they’re) going to make sure that you don’t have any weapons on you before getting you identified.”

And late that day, Heines and Williams spoke by phone. Heines described the conversation as constructive and positive.

Williams also said on the radio program that despite the incident, he had a good time during his stay in Tyler.

“After that experience, it wasn’t bad,” Williams said. “Going to the awards banquet was kind of fun.”

COMMUNITY MEETING

Granberry and other community leaders were part of a meeting with city officials last Friday. After that more than two-hour meeting, the group emerged and issued a statement expressing unity.

Tyler City Council member Darryl Bowdre said the community will work together.

“This group represents the diversity of Tyler,” Bowdre said. “We know we have never been a perfect city, as no one is, but we can work together to make things better. We talked very candidly, as we have in the past.”

Granberry was part of that meeting,

This story is developing and will be updated.

Twitter: @tmt_roy

(© 2017 KYTX)