UPDATE: Victim in Longview fatal shooting identified

(Picture from Facebook)

LONGVIEW - UPDATE: The victim in Wednesday night's shooting on 12th Street in Longview is 33-year-old Ricky Nelson Miles, Jr.

Police are still investigating the incident and will release additional details as they become available.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS

Longview Police are investigating a fatal shooting on 12th Street.

Police were dispatched to a welfare check along with EMS in the 1500 block of South 12th Street, Wednesday night. Upon arrival they found an individual lying in the vacant lot.

Shortly after police arrived they learned that the victim suffered from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center where the victim died as a result of the injury.

Longview Police are investigating and ask that anyone with information contact Detective Rebecca Reeves at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.

CBS19 will provide more information as it becomes available.

(© 2017 KYTX)