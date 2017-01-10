Upshur Co. father reacts to driver's guilt in daughter's death

UPSHUR COUNTY - To Tim Russell, his daughter Bailee was loving and she always thought of others. It's been seven months since the fatal accident, but the weight of losing his daughter is still heavy to him.

"We're holding up as good as you can expect, just trying to find the new family dynamics, you know?" Russell said.

Robert Frazier, 23, crashed his car which killed Bailee and her friend Haley Johnson. Alisha Allen and Cameron Johnson were seriously hurt. Russell said losing his daughter was unexpected.

Frazier pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter and another two for intoxication assault. The news of Frazier's plea is bitter sweet to Russell. He said he and his family was there in the courtroom when it happened.

"I don't know that you feel better but you feel a little more relieved as you go along," Russell said.

Russell wants people to understand how a mistake like this can affect more than one person. Comfort from the Johnson and Alan family keeps him going. Since this tragedy hits close to home, Russell said he hopes he'll be able to help more families affected by drinking and driving.

"Hopefully people will look at that and be more responsible," Russell said.

Robert Frazier is facing up to 30 years behind bars.

