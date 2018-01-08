Upshur co. school liaison deputy program

Only two school districts in Upshur County had full-time School Resource Officers, until now. The School Liaison Deputy program, which started Monday, will provide all school districts in Upshur County with the service, but instead of full-time officers, these schools with be assigned a deputy.

The School Liaison Deputy, or SLD, will be a patrol deputy. While on patrol, they will maintain an on-going relationship with a designated school district during unencumbered patrol time.

Deputies involved in the program are:

Jacob Herman, Ore City ISD

Josh Davis, Union Hill ISD

Lucrecia Allen, Harmony ISD

Kelly Johnston, Big Sandy ISD

This program is another initiative to bring the Sheriff's Office closer to the people and organizations that we serve through Community Policing efforts.

