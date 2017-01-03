Upshur County church fire

Source: Gilmer Volunteer Fire Department Facebook (http://bit.ly/2hP84VW)

The cause of a fire that destroyed a church in Upshur County remains under investigation.

On New Year’s Eve, seven area fire departments responded to the blaze at the Concord Missionary Church located on Concord Church Rd. north of Gilmer.

The building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.

There were no reported injuries in the massive blaze.

