U.S. House passes Kari's Law

WASHINGTON D.C. - Late Monday, the U.S. House passed Kari's Law by a 408-0 vote.

Congressman Louie Gohmert reintroduced the bill last week.

The measure now goes before the U.S. Senate.

Gohmert said “The horrific death of east Texas resident, Kari Rene Hunt, caused many people throughout the First District of Texas and the country to lose trust in a system that should assist when faced with emergency situations. Never again should a child or anyone else, for that matter, pick up the phone, dial 9-1-1, and get nothing.”



“Sadly, this legislation will not reverse the heartbreaking loss of Kari and all the horrors of that day; but, it is my prayer her legacy will safeguard others, so they never experience a situation of this magnitude. I am also optimistic that Republican Senate Leaders will be very helpful in making this needed law a reality. Regardless of whether or not Kari’s killer thinks this law would have mattered, his horrific, murderous actions took long enough that we believe Marshall Police would have been there in time.”



Introduced first in 2015, Kari’s Law of 2017 will ensure that anyone who dials 9-1-1 can reach emergency personnel even if the phone typically requires that user to dial a prefix such as “9” or “7” to get an outside line.

(© 2017 KYTX)