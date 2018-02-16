UT Health Services and UT Health System announce new name, leadership

System.Object

TYLER - Ardent Health Services and The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler have revealed their new 10-hospital health system made by the purchase of ETMC.

The new system will be known as UT Health East Texas, with the sale projected to close on March 1, 2018.

"This accomplishment is the perfect example of what happens when we all work together to meet the needs of the citizens of Texas," said Chairman Sara Martinez Tucker, speaking on behalf of The University of Texas System Board of Regents.

Former state senator and Tyler mayor, Kevin Eltife feels that the new formation of the health system is a "game changer" that will continue to improve the accessibility and quality of healthcare while boosting the economic environment for the region.

Industry veteran Moody Chisholm has been appointed to lead UT Health East Texas.

UT Health East Texas will include an over 500-bed East Texas Medical Center in Tyler, UT Health Northeast hospital and clinics, the UT Health Northeast MD Anderson Cancer Center, eight regional hospitals, more than 50 clinic locations and an EMS fleet of over 45 ambulances and four helicopters.

