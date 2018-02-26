UT Tyler holds annual Homecoming, first time held in Spring

(Photo: Treece, Hannah)

TYLER - UT Tyler kicked off homecoming week with a pep rally Monday night.

This is their first year to have homecoming in the spring, centered around their baseball game against East Texas Baptist University on Sat., March 3.

In another first, all of the homecoming events this weekend will be open to the public, and most of them will be free.

Homecoming Co-Chair Brittany Childs said the week isn't just for the school, it's also for the community.

"As UT Tyler, we really want to serve our whole East Texas community," Childs said. "So it's important that our alumni, our community members feel like this is part of their event too."

Students at the University said they are most excited for the events this weekend, including a crawfish boil and live music.

If you are planning on going to any of the events, Childs asked that you RSVP for them ahead of time.

You can find a full list of this week's events here.

