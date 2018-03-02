(Photo: Treece, Hannah)

TYLER - This weekend is UT Tyler's first spring homecoming, with the hopes it will bring in the local community.

All of this weekend's activities are leading up to tomorrow's baseball game against East Texas Baptist University.

John Johnson owns a used bookstore just across the street from the University.

He said baseball games always bring in more business.

"People drop in when there's baseball games if they're from out of town," Johnson said.

He's been in business for 43 years, and is hoping to see things pick up with homecoming this weekend.

Just down the street, Carolyn Carbajal just opened an antique shop.

"I just want people to come in and feel like they're in their own home, and feel comfortable here," Carbajal said.

She hopes people from out of town will drive by the shop this weekend and want to stop in.

"I would love to have you come into my store, and enjoy what I have to offer here. I'll serve you coffee, whatever you need, and would just love to meet you," Carbajal said.

While homecoming is a big draw, the school's impact on the community goes beyond this weekend.

Tom Mullins with the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce says the bigger impact is the school itself.

"With 10,000 students here, and a lot of them getting trained in fields and technologies that are helpful to us for development of our workforce in the area," Mullins said.

If you're from out of town or live right here in Tyler, this homecoming is sure to bring the community together.

Events start tonight with a movie on the lawn and a fireworks show.

Both are free and open to the public.

