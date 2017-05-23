KYTX
Close

UT Tyler Patriot Golf Classic

5-18-2017

KYTX 6:27 PM. CDT May 23, 2017

Every year, local businesses raise thousands of dollars for the UT Tyler Patriot Golf Classic, and it all stays right here in East Texas. Host Clayton Friend explains the importance of the event.

 

© 2017 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories